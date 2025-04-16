Winds up to 130km/h have downed power lines and briefly closed the Auckland Harbour Bridge.
Experts warn of more power cuts and fallen trees, urging caution and preparedness.
Weather experts say it is not unusual for a cyclone to be making waves at this time of year but warn ex-tropical Cyclone Tam is on the upper end of the scale.
Strong winds and heavy rain began lashing the upper North Island on Wednesday, with gusts of 130km/h being recorded in Cape Rēinga, while winds also brought down power lines and the brief closure of the Auckland Harbour Bridge.
Maritime NZ said some of the winds forecast for the top half of the North Island are the strongest since 2017.
While the winds are expected to be more intense, Niwa meteorologist Seth Carrier believed certain areas will be more affected.
With the winds intensifying, there is the chance of more fallen trees and power lines, which can put people in danger.
Massey University emergency management lecturer Dr Lauren Vinnell said people need to trust their gut when making decisions but also be wary of their surroundings.
“It’s important not to make any quick decision, but if you feel unsafe, act immediately,” she said.
“It is important to assess and think if you’d be putting yourself in more danger. It’s escalated quickly, so some people might feel unprepared. In most cases, trusting your gut is the right thing to do.
“High winds can start fires and bring down power lines, so people will need to be conscious of what is around them.”
The upper North Island will remain under heavy rain and strong wind warnings during Thursday, with impacts possibly reaching as far as the Tasman region over the weekend.