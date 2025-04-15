A heavy rain warning came into effect about 3am for Northland and is expected to last until 8pm tomorrow.

MetService said residents should expect 120 to 180mm of rain.

“[The] rain [is] easing for a time Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h likely on Thursday with possible thunderstorms.”

A strong wind watch for the region is forecast to begin at 3pm and will last until 8pm tomorrow.

MetService’s forecast is for “severe gale easterlies gusting 120km/h in exposed places, with damaging gusts of 140km/h possible overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning, especially in the north.”

A strong wind watch is set to begin for the Auckland region at 9pm and last until midnight Thursday.

MetService said on its website: “Damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures possible. Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

Heavy rain watches have also been issued for Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel starting from 3am tomorrow until early Friday morning.

As NIWA (the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research) put it in a post on X: “The weather could get pretty gnarly”.

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden agreed with the Fijian Meteorologist Service’s labelling of the storm as a tropical cyclone.

“On our own tropical cyclone activity page, we have it increasing from a tropical depression to a category one cyclone,” he said.

“We have a moderate to a high risk of it upgrading.”

Holden said it wasn’t likely to last as a cyclone when it reached New Zealand.

“It will have a brief flirt with becoming a tropical cyclone, but when it travels lower into the latitudes, that will transition back.

Five and six metre swells have also been predicted for Northland, north Auckland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Auckland Emergency Management general manager Adam Maggs told Newstalk ZB that residents should prepare their houses for the storm.

“That means moving and securing outdoor furniture and clearing drains and gutters,” he said.

“If our community sees there is a stormwater blockage, call Auckland Council and we will be able to deal with that.”

We are in for a very wet and windy few days heading into the Easter holiday break.

Maggs also advised Auckland residents to put their rubbish bins out on the day of collection rather than the night before.

“That will reduce them blowing around our communities.”

He also said people should report downed trees on the Auckland Council website so arborists could quickly remove them.

Maggs suggested Auckland residents should create a plan and check their emergency supplies if power was to go out.

“Do you have a torch and a radio to listen to updates.”

The Auckland Harbour Bridge could be closed or have speeds lowered at short notice and motorists should be careful on the roads, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

Auckland Transport said public transport could be affected due to a higher risk on the roads.

“MetService is expecting bad weather to hit Auckland from Wednesday to Friday,” a spokesperson said.

“We’re advising Aucklanders to be safe and plan ahead. There will be a higher safety risk out on the roads, and some public transport services may also be affected - especially ferries.”

