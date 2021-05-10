Dunedin supermarket stabbing: One person in custody, three critically injured

Focus Live: Police provide update on Dunedin supermarket stabbing

Police have praised the bravery of shoppers who intervened to confront a man who had stabbed several people in a "random attack" at a Dunedin supermarket.

Witnesses at the scene of a multiple stabbing say there was "chaos" as the attack unfolded.

Three people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition and one in a moderate condition after the 2.35pm incident.

A man, who had blood on him, has been arrested and was walked to the Dunedin Central Police Station, next door to the supermarket.

Southern police district commander Paul Basham told reporters police responded within minutes.

Officers found four people with stab injuries and the alleged offender, who had been detained by members of the public.

He praised the bravery of shoppers who tried to intervene - they had acted selflessly and were heroic, Basham said.

"The credit goes to the members of the public who acted heroically [to try and stop the alleged offender]," he said.

"This was a fast-moving and extremely traumatic event for every person in that supermarket – the victims who were injured, those present who tried to intervene and those who had to flee to a place of safety."

It was the very early stages of the inquiry, including the motivation of the attack.

"We believe this was a random attack."

The alleged stabber was injured and was currently in hospital under police guard.

The matter was likely to be formally charged this evening or tomorrow.

Basham believed the incident happened adjacent to the pharmacy.

Four people injured

Four people were injured, including three critical, and taken to hospital while one person had been taken into custody.

Brave shoppers tried to tackle and subdue a person today armed with a knife who had stabbed several people in a Dunedin supermarket.

A man is apprehended after a stabbing attack in Countdown Central in Dunedin today. Photo / Otago Daily Times/ Supplied

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said during the post-Cabinet press conference that at this stage there was nothing to suggest a domestic terror event.

Police's early assessment is that was not the case, she said.

"Needless to say such an attack is hugely concerning," she told reporters.

Ardern acknowledged courageous efforts by bystanders and said thoughts were with all those injured.

Police had some indications of underlying factors that may have contributed, Ardern said.

She did not feel comfortable sharing those yet.

Emergency services at the scene after reports of multiple stabbings. Photo / Craig Baxter

Spencer Sonn, Countdown managing director, said they were "shocked and devastated" by the incident.

"Our priority right now is our injured team members and caring for our wider team in the wake of this extremely traumatic event. We are deeply upset that customers who tried to help our team members were also injured.

"We have been concerned about the escalating violence towards our team, and this is something we have continued to talk and raise as an issue over the last year.

"Our amazing team comes to work to serve Kiwis every day, and our customers visit our stores knowing that they will be safe. We are heartbroken that this wasn't the case today.

"Our Dunedin Central store will remain closed today and tomorrow while we support our team, and we are co-operating fully with the police."

A couple, who asked not to be named, were shopping in the aisle next to the pharmacy department, where the incident took place.

One person is taken on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance. Photo / Jacob Kendall

"We just heard a scream and thought someone must've fallen, but it got louder and louder and more people were screaming," the woman said.

The man said brave members of the public had pinned down the stabber but they believed he had been able to wrestle his way free before police arrived.