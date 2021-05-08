Covid 19 coronavirus: Vaccine safety committee investigating two deaths in NZ

Health officials are investigating the deaths of two New Zealanders in their 80s who have died since having the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / AP

Health officials are investigating the deaths of two New Zealanders in their 80s who have died since having the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 jab under "an abundance of caution".

Officials have stated there is currently no direct link to the vaccinations, 1 News reports.

The Ministry of Health says it has been made aware of the deaths and "through an abundance of caution" they were investigating fully.

Medical staff believed the deaths were not related to being vaccinated, 1 News reported.

"Our sincere sympathy to their families and friends who are grieving their loss," a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

Both deaths have been reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring.

The process includes Medsafe "closely" monitoring all reports.

Details of when the duo where given the Covid-19 vaccine were not yet known. That includes the timing of their death after being vaccinated.

More than 300,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 jab have been given in New Zealand so far.

Ministry of Health data shows that up to April 3, there had been seven serious adverse reaction cases reported. A further 196 non-serious cases had been reported.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said: "We remain confident the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective."

The Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring is Dunedin-based.

Its core role includes working with Medsafe to ensure the safety of medicines, including vaccines, in New Zealand.