Covid 19 coronavirus: No new cases in community, two in MIQ, NSW bubble to resume tonight

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, but there are two new cases in managed isolation.

The two cases in managed isolation are from the Philippines and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, flights to and from Sydney as part of the transtasman travel bubble are set to resume tonight.

"The current travel pause with New South Wales lifts tonight at 11:59pm ... this aligns with the lifting of NSW restrictions at 12.01am on Monday, May 10," officials said in a statement.

"Public health officials have assessed that the situation in Sydney, following two community cases reported earlier in the week, is contained and there is no evidence to suggest widespread, undetected community transmission.'

Officials advise anyone who was at a location of interest in Sydney at the relevant times must follow New South Wales health advice regarding isolation and testing.

They must not travel to New Zealand within 14 days from when they were at the location.

Travellers who have arrived in New Zealand and have been at a location of interest during the exposure time must immediately self-isolate. They should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on when they should be tested.

So far, 5568 people who have arrived in New Zealand from NSW since Friday last week have been contacted by health authorities and provided with advice.

Information about locations of interest can be found on the New South Wales health website:https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx

A direction has been issued under the Health Act enabling an authorised Medical Officer of Health to require those affected to undergo testing and to isolate until they receive their result.

In terms of Covid-19 in New Zealand, the seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 27 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2286.

Since January 1, 2021, there have been 58 historical cases out of 470 cases.

Yesterday, there were no new community cases of Covid-19, but three in managed isolation.

The three new cases came from France, the Maldives and Guatemala.

Health officials are also investigating the deaths of two New Zealanders in their 80s who have died since having the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 jab under "an abundance of caution".

Officials have stated there is currently no direct link to the vaccinations.

The Ministry of Health says it has been made aware of the deaths and "through an abundance of caution" it is investigating fully.

Medical staff believe the deaths are not related to being vaccinated.

"Our sincere sympathy to their families and friends who are grieving their loss," a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

Both deaths have been reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring.

The process includes Medsafe "closely" monitoring all reports.