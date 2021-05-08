Covid 19 coronavirus: Chatham Islands population to be vaccinated in one go

A Covid vaccine being administered in the Bay of Plenty. The Chatham Islands are set to get their share of NZ's vaccines in the next month. Photo / File

Chatham Islands residents are set to get their Covid-19 vaccines - and everyone will receive their jab in one go to avoid wastage.

The Canterbury DHB has been planning for the vaccination rollout on the Chatham Islands and work is underway to put the plan into action.

"Given the remote location of the islands and the small population, we will be vaccinating the whole community at once in order to avoid any wastage," CDHB Covid-19 response executive lead Ralph La Salle said.

"Vaccinations for the more remote outlying areas will take place first and we'll then move onto the main Island to complete first dose vaccinations."

All vaccinations, apart from those for Pitt Island and Rangiauria residents, will take place at the Chatham Islands Health Centre.

La Salle is being trained in Canterbury to provide vaccinations to the Chathams community.

"We expect vaccinations to have concluded by the end of June," he said.

"However, this is subject to a range of factors that can affect the rollout to remote areas such as Pitt Island and Rangiauria, including weather and flights."

La Salle said everyone on the Chatham Islands continued to keep their whānau and their entire community safe from Covid-19 by taking the recommended precautions such as washing hands, staying at home when unwell etc.

"Vaccination will provide an important additional level of protection and will be effective against the spread of Covid-19 when combined with those other measures," he said.

The CDHB covers the Christchurch city area, Ashburton, Hurunui, Kaikoura, Selwyn and Waimakariri districts as well as the Chatham Islands.