'Multiple' stabbings at Dunedin supermarket, three critically injured, one person in custody

Police and several ambulances arrived on the scene of a reported multiple-stabbing at the Countdown in St. Cumberland. Video / ODT

10 May, 2021 03:22 AM 3 minutes to read

Police and several ambulances arrived on the scene of a reported multiple-stabbing at the Countdown in St. Cumberland. Video / ODT

Five people are injured - three critically - as supermarket shoppers watched in horror as a multiple stabbing took place in the Dunedin store.



St John ambulance say five patients have been rushed to hospital. Three people are in a critical condition and two have moderate injuries.

Police have confirmed one person has been taken into custody at the Countdown supermarket in Cumberland St.

A witness says he could see people being wheeled out on stretchers, covered in sheets.

"They were alive," he said.

The man's wife said she saw "someone being dragged out by police, bloody, out onto the street."

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said one person was put into an ambulance with an apparent neck wound.

A second person has been seen stretchered into an ambulance.

At least one of the patients is a member of staff and more are expected to come out.

Police said initial information suggested "several people have been injured".

A third person wearing a Countdown uniform has come out with a bandaged shoulder.

A fourth injured person who also appeared to be a staff member was taken out of the supermarket with what looked like head and shoulder injuries.

Police have blocked the entrances to the carpark but some people are being allowed to leave the carpark.

People can be seen crying and hugging each other.

Emergency services at the scene after reports of multiple stabbings. Photo / Craig Baxter

A person at the scene said a staff member told him two other staff members had been stabbed and that the attacker allegedly walked up to someone and stabbed them in the back.

A man, who was seen covered in blood, has been apprehended by police about 2.35pm.

There are at least two ambulances, police vehicles and armed police officers at the scene.

A witness said she was at the checkout when she heard someone else say someone "had a knife".

Armed police can be seen at the supermarket. Photo / Jacob Kendall

She said she heard people screaming.

People then began running out, she said.

Other witnesses said they saw people covered in blood.

People were seen running to help people in the supermarket.

The supermarket has been evacuated and people have been told to stay away from the windows.

A Twitter user who appeared to be in the Countdown said he saw someone who was handcuffed and bleeding as he was being removed from the supermarket.

He also saw stretchers being wheeled inside.

NZME's Rowena Duncum is at the scene, which is next door to a police station.

"The hospital is literally just two blocks away as well," she said.

"There are quite a few people who are around the outside of the Countdown car park. This is also where the buses congregate in central Dunedin. There are at least seven of eight bus stops situated adjacent to the car park.

"This is a really busy area, especially at this time of the day. As the afternoon progresses you'll start to see school children making their way here, it's a hub for them as they change buses from school."