Dunedin priest under investigation for sexual misconduct

Assistant priest Father Fivins Chittilappilly of Mercy Parish is being investigated for sexual misconduct. Photo / Supplied

A Dunedin Catholic priest is being investigated over an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Father Fivins Chittilappilly had been an assistant priest in Mercy Parish South Dunedin since January 2020.

Following inquiries from the Otago Daily Times last week, Dunedin Bishop Michael Dooley confirmed in a statement that a complaint had been received about Chittilappilly.

The ODT understands the incident at the centre of the complaint, made by a woman, was sexual in nature.

Dooley said the complaint was being investigated by church authorities.

That included the National Office for Professional Standards.

Chittilappilly left the parish late last year. Dooley said once the complaint was received, church procedures began immediately.

''During this investigation, Fr Chittilappilly will remain in New Zealand but will not be working in ministry or residing in Dunedin Diocese,'' he said.

''I realise this is a stressful time and ask for your prayers for all involved at this

time.''

Chittilappilly could not be reached for comment yesterday.