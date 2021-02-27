Call for trans people to be able to change legal identities as Auckland Pride gets loud

Auckland Pride got loud in the central city as the parade called for transgender people to be able to change their sex on their birth certificate and passport.

The annual march set off from Albert Park about 4pm yesterday and ended in revelry at Aotea Square for an enthusiastic after-party led by DJs and performers.

"The Pride March is to celebrate our identity, how far we've come, who we are and push for our rights," participant Rosemary Mitford-Taylor said.

"It's a place where everyone can be loud and proud and glittery and colourful, it's really freeing and wonderful."

Among the highest profile issues pushed for by marchers was a ban on conversion therapies that attempt to change a person's sexual orientation, and a call for Parliament to pass the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill.

It was introduced to the House in 2017 but has faced deferrals.

Mitford-Taylor said it's hard for trans whanau to have their legal documents reflect who they truly were.

"That can really put them in a lot of danger because trans people can be presenting one way and then have a passport that says something else, and who knows what kind of person you are up against that is going to read that."

Among the highlights from this year's march was how many young people attended, Mitford-Taylor said.

"Knowing who you are is so difficult for so many people, especially when you are a teenager.

"These are teenagers that know their identity, they are proud of it, they've got their flags, they're meeting new people and putting themselves out there, and I always find that really wonderful."