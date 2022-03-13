Drunk Dunedin man with dead possum unwelcome

Photo / Getty Images

Dunedin police were kept busy this weekend dealing with incidents including a drunk man swinging a dead possum, a cyclist tumbling into the harbour and a man falling asleep at a pizza restaurant.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were contacted about 4.45am on Sunday by an anonymous caller concerned about a man who kept returning to his property swinging a dead possum.

Officers attended and found the ''very drunk'' man in Wingatui Rd, Bond said. He was given a ride home to prevent any further issues. It's not known where the possum ended up.

On Saturday, staff at Domino's Pizza in South Dunedin called police at 2.20pm after a man entered the store, made an order and fell asleep.

The man was intoxicated and could not be woken by staff. Once roused, he would not tell officers how he arrived there and his key was taken off him. The man took his pizza and carried on.

A few minutes past midnight on Sunday, police received several calls about a party in Victoria Rd.

The party had been gate-crashed and ''numerous'' males were skateboarding on a makeshift ramp.

Sgt Bond said the hosts responded well to officers, the ramp was disabled and the ''troublesome partygoers'' asked to leave.

Later that morning, at 8.30am, a 67-year-old man was cycling along the wharf area when he stopped to speak to a fisherman.

The cyclist lost his balance and tumbled into the harbour. A member of the public threw him a life ring.

Police arrived at the scene, but the man did not want medical attention and was ''happy to make his way home on his own,'' Bond said.