Police were called to deal with another large party in Castle St on Thursday. Photo / Google Maps

Police were called to deal with another large party in Castle St on Thursday. Photo / Google Maps

Large student gatherings and other ''extremely dangerous'' behaviour last night has left Dunedin police concerned and disappointed.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called to Clyde St in North Dunedin about 10pm, where 100 to 150 students had gathered and were creating disorder.

''Police attended and dispersed the crowd, who then moved around the corner to another location.''

He said officers managed to disperse the second congregation without any issues.

Later, at 11.25pm, police were called to another large student party in Castle St, where a 19-year-old female was hit on the head with a bottle, causing a cut to her head.

Snr Sgt Bond said the bottle was thrown into a crowd but no suspects were identified.

Police transported her to the Dunedin Hospital Emergency Department for treatment.

''It's disappointing that large gatherings are still taking place, and throwing bottles into a crowd is extremely dangerous,'' he said.