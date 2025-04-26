“The weather system is very slow-moving so it’ll hang around between Auckland and Northland today with a definite possibility of thunderstorms tomorrow,” he said.

Civil Defence Northland has updated its online alerts, advising residents to take care while driving and look out for threatening weather.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas ... and may also lead to slips,” it warned.

“There is a lot of uncertainty with respect to the amounts and distribution of significant heavy rain in Northland,” MetService warned, noting possibilities of flash flooding, surface flooding and challenging driving visibility in heavy rain.

The latest MetService thunderstorm risk suggests a moderate threat of thunderstorms in the Far North, north of Kaitāia to Bay of Islands, as well as heavy rain with intensities of 10-25mm per hour.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms spreading south over Northland, reaching Dargaville to Whangārei around midnight. There is also a low risk of thunderstorms over Auckland and the northern Coromandel Peninsula.

MetService meteorologist Sarah Haddon said warm, moist air is being pulled across the country by a low-pressure system in the north Tasman Sea.

The top of the North Island was battered as Cyclone Tam slowly rolled over the country last week.

More than 20 Far North homes are still without power a week after the ex-tropical cyclone struck the region.