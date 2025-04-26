Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Drivers brace for heavy rain, thunderstorms in Auckland, Northland

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A severe thunderstorm watch is in force across the top of the country ahead of the new school term tomorrow. Photo / Windy.com

A severe thunderstorm watch is in force across the top of the country ahead of the new school term tomorrow. Photo / Windy.com

Heavy rain deluges and thunderstorms are predicted for Auckland and Northland for today and tomorrow - the first day of the new school term.

It is the the second weekend in a row tropically charged moist air has brought storm and flooding threats.

MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said the system will hit Northland first and hardest, with a severe thunderstorm watch in place until 3pm today.

He said Aucklanders can anticipate wet weather and potential thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

Thunderstorms are also possible for Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The weather system is very slow-moving so it’ll hang around between Auckland and Northland today with a definite possibility of thunderstorms tomorrow,” he said.

Civil Defence Northland has updated its online alerts, advising residents to take care while driving and look out for threatening weather.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas ... and may also lead to slips,” it warned.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There is a lot of uncertainty with respect to the amounts and distribution of significant heavy rain in Northland,” MetService warned, noting possibilities of flash flooding, surface flooding and challenging driving visibility in heavy rain.

The latest MetService thunderstorm risk suggests a moderate threat of thunderstorms in the Far North, north of Kaitāia to Bay of Islands, as well as heavy rain with intensities of 10-25mm per hour.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms spreading south over Northland, reaching Dargaville to Whangārei around midnight. There is also a low risk of thunderstorms over Auckland and the northern Coromandel Peninsula.

MetService meteorologist Sarah Haddon said warm, moist air is being pulled across the country by a low-pressure system in the north Tasman Sea.

The top of the North Island was battered as Cyclone Tam slowly rolled over the country last week.

More than 20 Far North homes are still without power a week after the ex-tropical cyclone struck the region.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand