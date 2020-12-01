Driver seriously injured after crashing twice in Sunnyvale, Auckland

A driver has been seriously injured after crashing twice in the Auckland suburb of Sunnyvale.
The driver was initially involved in a two-car crash on Millbrook Road, Sunnyvale.
The collision happened between Millbrook Esplanade and Awaroa Road and was reported to police at around 8pm.
The driver then left the scene and crashed again on Awaroa Road, a police spokesperson said.
"One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition, however, it's not clear whether that is a result of the crash or a medical issue," police said.
The other driver involved is uninjured.
The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene and road closures are in place at Awaroa Road.