Emergency services are at the scene. Photo / Dean Purcell

An elderly woman is seriously injured after crashing into a parked car in central Auckland.

Emergency services are responding to the crash on Owens Rd, Epsom, which was reported around 2.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

The woman has serious injuries and the road is currently blocked.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and motorists are advised to avoid the area.