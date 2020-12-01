Auckland traffic: Northern Motorway to close from 9pm to fix damage

The closure tonight to State Highway 1 between Greville Rd and Upper Harbour on the North Shore is due to roading construction work gone wrong. Photo / NZTA

Auckland's Northern Motorway will be fully closed from 9pm this evening to make urgent repairs to damage caused by roading contractors.

The closure to State Highway 1 between Greville Rd and Upper Harbour on the North Shore is due to roading construction work gone wrong, and is already causing significant delays disruptions for rush hour commuters.

The right hand lanes in both directions are currently closed, with only two lanes open each way - causing "long delays" in both directions, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned motorists.

From 9pm, all lanes in both directions will be closed from SH1 Upper Harbour Highway to Greville Rd Interchange.

Motorists are urged to avoid the motorway by using local and alternative roads or to follow detour signs in the area, NZTA said.

"Avoid this route if possible or allow considerable extra time."

UPDATE 4:00PM

With only 2 lanes open (each way) btwn Upper Harbour Hwy and Greville Rd long delays in both directions are occuring. Lanes will remain closed all evening. Avoid this route if possible or allow considerable extra time. ^TPhttps://t.co/IPHjZyuVoR — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 1, 2020

The road surface across the two lanes has lifted, causing a significant speed bump for vehicles, the agency said.

An investigation has found the uneven surface was caused by road construction crews working under the raised motorway section.

"They were pumping grouting material which became blocked and seeped out under the road surface, causing it to lift."

Crews will work through the night to repair the road, which is expected to be open by 5am tomorrow.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, UNEVEN SURFACE - 2:40PM

Due to a significant uneven surface between Upper Harbour Hwy and Greville Rd, the right lanes in both directions are now closed. Two lanes in each direction remain open. Expect delays through this area this afternoon. ^TP pic.twitter.com/DY1rrvnAuS — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 1, 2020

The repair will involve stripping the road surface, removing the grout material and then paving with asphalt, NZTA said.