Auckland traffic: Northern Motorway to close from 9pm to fix damage

Auckland's Northern Motorway will be fully closed from 9pm this evening to make urgent repairs to damage caused by roading contractors.
The closure to State Highway 1 between Greville Rd and Upper Harbour on the North Shore is due to roading construction work gone wrong, and is already causing significant delays disruptions for rush hour commuters.
The right hand lanes in both directions are currently closed, with only two lanes open each way - causing "long delays" in both directions, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned motorists.
From 9pm, all lanes in both directions will be closed from SH1 Upper Harbour Highway to Greville Rd Interchange.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Motorists are urged to avoid the motorway by using local and alternative roads or to follow detour signs in the area, NZTA said.
"Avoid this route if possible or allow considerable extra time."
The road surface across the two lanes has lifted, causing a significant speed bump for vehicles, the agency said.
An investigation has found the uneven surface was caused by road construction crews working under the raised motorway section.
"They were pumping grouting material which became blocked and seeped out under the road surface, causing it to lift."
Crews will work through the night to repair the road, which is expected to be open by 5am tomorrow.
The repair will involve stripping the road surface, removing the grout material and then paving with asphalt, NZTA said.