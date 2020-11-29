Opening of Christchurch's northern corridor motorway delayed

The motorway has been built at a cost of $290 million. Photo / Supplied

The much-anticipated opening of the Christchurch northern corridor has been delayed because of forecasted rain.

A soft launch for Canterbury's newest roading project was expected today but the weather has dampened the opening.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency announced the postponement on Twitter.

UPDATE: MON 30 NOV - 6:55 AM

DUE TO FORECAST RAIN, THE CNC MOTORWAY WILL NOT BE OPENING THIS MORNING. ^JPhttps://t.co/gmp5M3iqMW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) November 29, 2020

It will most likely open on Tuesday.

A 10km stretch of the northern corridor was set to partially open on Monday to help bed in the chip seal surface before opening all four lanes of the motorway and the adjoining shared path in mid-December.

From November 30 to December 11, one traffic lane in each direction will be open.

Northbound traffic can choose the CNC as an option between 7am and 4pm, southbound traffic can use the CNC between 10am and 6pm.

The lanes will shift during the day so all four lanes are used.

On December 12, 2pm-6pm, NZTA is planning an open day, where people can walk or cycle the motorway.

After the open day, the motorway will be closed to allow the finishing touches to be put on it ahead of its full opening on December 17.

The CNC extends the Northern Motorway through to QEII Drive and Cranford St and is designed to make travel times in and out of Christchurch shorter.