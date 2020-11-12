Motorists facing heavy traffic despite authorities clearing Southern Motorway crash

Traffic is reportedly heavy just after the Harbour Bridge. Photo / Michael Craig

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A crash has been cleared on the Southern Motorway, but Auckland's evening traffic is heavy in all directions

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency earlier said a crash at about 3.30pm had been slowing down traffic on the Southern Motorway just after the Penrose Rd overbridge.

FINAL UPDATE 4:20PM

The crash has been fully cleared. ^MF https://t.co/l09xdAkhkz — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 12, 2020

Authorities were able to clear the crash by 4.20pm, yet southbound traffic remained heavy.

Google Maps showed motorists heading south faced heavy traffic on both the Southern Motorway and the Southwestern Motorway.

Those heading west along the Northwestern could expect heavy traffic close to the city while those heading north along the Northern Motorway could expect heavy traffic once off the Harbour Bridge through to Rosedale.

One commuter riding a bus home to the northern suburbs reported traffic had ground to a standstill just after the Harbour Bridge.