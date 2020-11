FILE

One person is critically injured after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near Paeroa.

Police were called to the scene on State Highway 26 between Paeroa and Te Aroha about 10.45am.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and a rescue helicopter were on scene and one person has critical injuries.

Reports of a serious crash on #SH26 just south of Tirohia, between Paeroa and Te Aroha. Please follow directions of emergency services or delay your journey. Road closure is likely. ^TP pic.twitter.com/HihQ1hIvQW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) November 11, 2020

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.