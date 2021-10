Police officers at the scene of a two-car crash in Auckland which claimed the life of one person. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has died in a two-car crash at midnight in the Auckland suburb of Ōrākei.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Brenton Pl and Kepa Rd about 11.45pm yesterday.

The driver of one vehicle - the sole occupant - was killed. There were no significant injuries to the occupants of the other vehicle involved.

The Serious Crash Unit has attended the scene, and the intersection remains closed this morning while scene examinations continue.

