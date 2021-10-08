Fisherman saved after being swept off rocks at Auckland's Bethells Beach

Lifeguards are warning the public that fishing off the rocks is dangerous - and not allowed during alert level 3. Photo / Michael Craig

Lifeguards are warning the public that fishing off the rocks is dangerous - and not allowed during alert level 3. Photo / Michael Craig

A fisherman has been saved after being swept off rocks into two-metre rolling swells at O'Neill's Bay, near Auckland's Bethells Beach.

It comes as lifeguards were warning the public fishing from the rocks was dangerous and not allowed under the alert level 3 restrictions in Auckland.

Surf Life Saving's rescue communication centre, SurfCom, was notified by police about the incident just after 1pm today.

A member of the public threw a life-jacket and an angel ring out to the man, which Surf Life Saving crew say saved his life.

SLSNR Lifesaving operations manager James Lea said: "There are two-metre swells rolling through today and rough conditions because of the onshore winds."

The police Eagle helicopter dropped a swimmer into the water to help rescue the man. Photo / Michael Craig

"The man's lifejacket undoubtedly made a difference in this situation," Lea, who was one of the lifeguards who responded to the incident, said.

The Bethells Beach Surf Club Search and Rescue Squad was activated and responded immediately to the scene.

The Police helicopter Eagle dropped a swimmer into the water who helped the man return to shore.

Lifeguards then rushed the man back to the club's first-aid room to treat for hypothermia, before he was flown to hospital by Westpac helicopter.

The person who threw the man a nearby angel ring was also checked over by lifeguards but required no further medical assistance.

Lea said this time last year a fisher was swept off the rocks at O'Neill's.

"He wasn't wearing a lifejacket and our SAR Squads ended up recovering his body a few days after he went missing."

Lea said it was vital people use lifejackets that fit, as today patient's lifejacket ended up coming off in the water.

The man was rushed to hospital by Westpac's rescue helicopter. Photo / Michael Craig

"While it was still useful as a flotation device, by the time the rescuers arrived he was pretty exhausted. It was the combination of the lifejacket and the angel ring that helped keep him afloat long enough to be rescued."

Today's rescue, he said, was a good reminder that fishing from the rocks is dangerous and not currently allowed under the alert level 3 restrictions in Auckland.

"However, if you see someone in trouble and need the surf lifeguards, no matter where you are in New Zealand, call 111 and ask for police."