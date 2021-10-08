Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland police officer tests positive, four others self-isolating after exposure event

Several police officers are self-isolating after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid. Photo / Dean Purcell

An Auckland police officer has tested positive for Covid and four other officers are self-isolating while awaiting further tests.

Superintendent Shanan Gray, Relieving Auckland City District Commander, said the officers responded to reports concerning a woman's welfare shortly before 1pm on Tuesday, October 5.

She was located on Miro Rd, Greenlane, and was spoken to by police staff, who transported her to Auckland City Hospital for a mental health assessment, Gray said.

"Once at the hospital it was established the woman was displaying Covid-like symptoms and she has subsequently tested positive."

Gray said the four officers who had been dealing with the woman were stood down the same day to be tested and required to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution.

"Late last night one of these officers returned a positive test for Covid-19 and police is working with the Ministry of Health to manage the situation," Gray said.

The other three officers since returned a negative day-1 test and would continue to self-isolate and be regularly tested, he said.

Gray said a fifth officer not involved in the exposure event, but who lives at the same address as one of the four officers, is considered a close contact and was also self-isolating as a precaution.

The four police staff involved in the incident were fully vaccinated, but inquiries are continuing into the extent of PPE use at the time of the incident, Gray said.

"The police station where the officer who tested positive was based has undergone a deep clean along with the patrol car involved."

