Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland museums, galleries go online for school holidays

There were 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, 41 in Auckland and 3 in Waikato. Video / Dean Purcell / Christine Dawson / Michael Craig

Auckland may still be under tight Covid-19 restrictions but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of fun options to keep children entertained during the school holidays.

Museums, zoos and art galleries are doing their best to offer free and educational online-based activities, making a treasure trove of resources to help parents pass the time.

Whether it's baking a giant chocolate fish cake, watching a zoo webcam or a dance workshop, parents can get creative with entertaining the whole family.

The New Zealand Maritime Museum's 'Make Bake Create' page is filled with activities, such as helping kids make a print-out of recycled objects, bake a giant chocolate fish, or set out on a digital scavenger hunt through the museum's online collection.

Auckland Art Gallery has free, downloadable activity sheets that help spur on creativity such as making poi and lightbulb landscapes.

At Auckland Zoo children can watch webcams to see how animals are spending their days without visitors and can follow zookeepers using the "staff cam playlist". There are downloadable zoo activity books too.

Meanwhile volcanoes and sea monsters are on the agenda at the Auckland War Memorial Museum's online exhibition, whilst contemporary art space Te Tuhi has a number of self-guided online activities and parents can help their children make their own felt book at Objectspace, among other tutorials.

Using social media as a tool, the Stardome Observatory and Planetarium has an "Ask an astronomer" experience where parents can help their children submit a question online, or via Instagram or Facebook.

Auckland Memorial Museum is among a raft of museums and galleries offering online activities for the school holidays. Photo / Supplied

If children are feeling restless they can get active with dance workshops by Auckland Live, or do colouring activities and jigsaw puzzles.

At Motat, kids can learn about designing cars or buildings, play chess, create a fun new outfit with the Wardrobe Randomiser, or create different futures with their very own origami fortune teller using the 'That's So Random' programme.

Auckland Diwali festival will have online content available from October 15, such as making a diya and marigold garland, or colouring rangoli, try a new recipe and dance along with the performers who would usually be on stage.

Term 3 school holidays began on October 2 and run until Monday, October 18.

Auckland is in phase one of the easing of alert level 3 restrictions. Aucklanders can meet one other household outside, in a maximum group of 10 people.