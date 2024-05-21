Auckland businesses boost security, abandoned Country Club goes up in flames and Iran enters five days of mourning in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

21 May, 2024

A Hamilton man has been arrested after police discovered two firearms, ammunition and drugs in a vehicle of interest.

Police initially received a report at 9am on Monday of the 41-year-old man threatening another person and mentioning a firearm.

Senior Sergeant Leo Belay said police inquiries led to a vehicle of interest on River Rd.

“About 12.30pm, the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) carried out a search of the vehicle, seizing two firearms, ammunition, and methamphetamine,” Belay said.

Two firearms, ammunition, and methamphetamine were seized from the vehicle. Photo / NZ Police

The man was arrested at the scene.

“He appeared in Hamilton District Court today, charged with breaching Home Detention, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession to supply methamphetamine.”

Belay added Hamilton Police located two other wanted offenders and seized additional methamphetamine, money, and firearms in the past week.

“This is a great example of the work Police are doing to keep our communities safe by noticing suspicious behaviour and removing drugs and illegal firearms out off the street,” Belay said.

Hamilton Police have also laid “a multitude of charges” relating to drugs, money and firearms from offenders and those who are gang-affiliated.

Anyone that notices suspicious behaviour or activity happening in their community is urged to call 111 immediately, and 105 if it is after the fact.

Information can also be reported to Police anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.