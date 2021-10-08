Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Northland into level 3, warning cases could 'spiral out of control' if Auckland restrictions ease

October 8 2021 Northland will move to level 3 from 11.59pm tonight after an Aucklander with Covid obtained travel documents and spent several days in the region.

As Northland moved into level 3 status last night, public health experts warned against any move in loosening restrictions in the neighbouring Auckland region.

The level change was made after it was confirmed a woman used false information to obtain travel documents and spent several days in the region.

Cabinet will meet on Monday to discuss any potential changes in Covid-19 levels.

Ministers early last evening held an emergency meeting where they placed Northland into level 3 until midnight Tuesday. That decision, plus whether Auckland restrictions could be loosened, will be debated on Monday.

But Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank - speaking after 44 new cases were confirmed, including 41 in Auckland and three in the Waikato - warned against any thought of easing up on Auckland.

"It does already look like cases are trending upwards, so I think relaxing further at this stage would be a real risk that you'd see cases spiral out of control."

He believes Waikato, however, could potentially move to level 2.5 if case numbers remain low over the weekend, and the finer case details point to the outbreak being well contained.

Parts of Waikato are in alert level 3 until Monday night while Auckland is currently at step 1 of easing level 3.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed at 6.30pm yesterday that Northland would be moving into level 3 from 11.59pm.

It follows the case of a woman using a document which might have been based on false information. She had travelled widely through Northland.

By the time the document was rescinded, the person had already crossed the Auckland/Northland region border.

Hipkins said the woman had not been cooperating with contact tracers.

He said it was "very disappointing".

Hipkins said it had been difficult to locate the case too following a first weak positive test result, and it took police involvement to find the person again.

He said there was no information at this stage to say whether the case was involved with a gang, or connected to a gang. He didn't know why she was being uncooperative.

He said he understood the woman had obtained a travel document by providing false information - though he said this information was yet to be confirmed.

He couldn't say why the person had travelled, but the document had permitted the travel under the "social services category".

He said he didn't know at this stage how many contacts might be connected to the case.

A second woman that the case travelled with has now been identified but remains at large.

Hipkins also said the fact vaccination rates in Northland were low was also a factor in the decision to increase the alert level.

About 70 per cent of the eligible population there have had one dose, while 48 per cent have had two doses. Those rates are lower for Maori: 52 per cent for one dose and 32 per cent fully vaccinated.

"Widespread testing and wastewater testing will take place over the weekend," Hipkins said.

"Every Northlander needs to stay home, get tested as soon as possible if they have symptoms, and continue to check the Ministry of Health website for updated locations of interest. And of course, vaccination centres continue to be open in alert level 3.

"We know many people in Northland live rurally, but the advice is the same for everyone – get vaccinated, get tested, and follow the alert level 3 requirements.

"As we have seen in Waikato the virus is finding its way into rural areas and finding unvaccinated people. Distance is no barrier. It's never been more urgent to get vaccinated and we urge everyone to act now."

Earlier in the day, health officials reported 44 new community cases.

This is higher than recent days but director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said daily fluctuations were expected.

Twelve of the 44 cases were unlinked and investigations into them were ongoing. There were currently six active subclusters of the outbreak, she said.

Not included in the 44 is an Auckland police officer who tested positive after attending a welfare callout on Tuesday. The officer was one of four who attended to a woman at Miro Rd before taking her to Auckland Hospital for a mental health assessment.

Meanwhile, epidemiologist Michael Baker said the government's decision last Monday to loosen restrictions in Auckland was confusing, and it was no longer clear whether New Zealand had abandoned elimination in favour of a suppression strategy.

"This is the worst week since the pandemic began, in terms of lack of clarity of strategy, and coherence of what we're doing."

He said the alert level system worked well and needed an upgrade, but instead the government presented a new approach for Auckland.

"Confusingly they went step 1, 2, 3, up the steps, whereas the alert level system we got used to moving down the scale."

A separate decision was made for school reopening on October 18, and the rest of country was still on alert levels, he said.

Plank said it was tempting to loosen restrictions so retail and hospitality could operate, but it ran the risk of a growing outbreak with deaths and hospitalisations, which would translate into long-term economic impacts.

The best economic response remained a strong health response, he said, especially in the face of uncertainty.

"We are moving into a very different and uncertain phase of the pandemic, that looks very different from anything we've experienced so far."