Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid and the housing market: Is a price fall coming?

7 minutes to read
OneRoof: the most expensive places to live in New Zealand

OneRoof: the most expensive places to live in New Zealand

Ben Leahy
By:

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

When New Zealand first went into Covid lockdown in March last year property pundits panicked, tipping house prices to plunge by up to 10 per cent.

This time around, no one seems to be sounding

one roof

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.