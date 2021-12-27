Downed tree delays SH1 traffic headed north from Auckland

AA spokesman Barney Irvine reveals the best ways to survive holiday traffic hotspots. Video / NZ Herald

AA spokesman Barney Irvine reveals the best ways to survive holiday traffic hotspots. Video / NZ Herald

Aucklanders hoping to get an early start with trips to the Northland region today were encountering a traffic headache early this morning.

Northbound lanes of State Highway 1, north of Whangaparāoa and just before Puhoi, were blocked by a fallen tree, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported.

Delays can be expected in both directions just north of the Johnstones Hill Tunnel, the

agency confirmed just after 6.30am.

SH1 PUHOI - 6:35AM

Due to a fallen tree, #SH1 is BLOCKED northbound just north of the Johnstones Hill Tunnel. Expect delays in both directions. ^LB pic.twitter.com/3fgEnyMxCj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 27, 2021

By 8am, most of the backup was confined to northbound lanes.

"Contractors are on site and stop/go traffic management is in place to remove the tree," the agency reported.

Delays of 10 to 15 minutes are expected for northbound travel between Silverdale and Warkworth.