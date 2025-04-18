“He’s a little bit nervous, as you would expect. It’s just re-integrating back into the community. Until he becomes that faceless person walking down the street, when people walking down the street don’t recognise him – that was what was difficult during the bail period too.”
Jones said Lundy was “always nervous” and took a long time to build the courage to go out in public alone.
“He will fit in fine, it’s just going to take a bit of time.”
Another big change would be moving from a prison setting where he was surrounded by many other people all the time, to living nearly alone. Jones expected this would be the biggest change.
“We spoke to him yesterday afternoon. We had time with him after the hearing and then he contacted us about an hour or so later after we got home. It probably hasn’t really sunk in yet.”
Lundy is now past retirement age and as far as Jones was aware, did not have any plans to re-enter the workforce. Any job he might want to get would then have to be approved by his parole officer.
If he were to work, it’s unlikely he would take a public-facing role, Jones said.
“He’s not going to be working at Bunnings or Mitre 10 – even though he would be very good at that, he would be excellent at that sort of thing,” Jones said, noting Lundy’s background in carpentry.
Regardless, Jones wanted to reassure people they did not have to worry about Lundy being out of prison.
“When he was out on bail, I would say 99.9% of the people he came in contact with who actually spoke to him ... went, ‘Oh, he’s a nice guy’. I said, ‘Well of course he is, because he didn’t do what he was convicted of’.”
At his first trial, the Crown argued he travelled from Wellington, where he was on a business trip, back to Palmerston North to commit the murder and then travelled back to the capital, where his alibi was being with a sex worker at the time.
An appeal to the Privy Council in 2013 based on the time of the victims’ deaths, the presence of organic tissue on Lundy’s shirt and the time Christine’s computer was turned off resulted in his convictions being overturned.
In his 2015 retrial, the window of the time of death was expanded to 14 hours, with the Crown instead alleging Lundy had returned home in the early hours of the morning to kill his family.
Lundy was found guilty a second time after this trial and has remained behind bars since, with bids in 2017 to the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court failing.
Previous parole bids have been rejected, hampered by Lundy’s denial of guilt, but at the latest hearing lawyer Ella Burton argued this should not bar him from early release.
She noted Lundy had been assessed by a psychologist as having a low risk of reoffending, and factors like denial of guilt were built into the way they came up with that finding.