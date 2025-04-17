Mark Lundy with daughter Amber and wife Christine (inserts). Photo / NZME
Double murderer Mark Lundy will be released from prison next month, despite holding firm to the position that he never killed his wife and daughter.
Lundy has spent more than 23 years behind bars for the murder of his wife Christine and his 7-year-old daughter Amber, who were found hacked to death in their Palmerston North home 25 years ago with what is believed to have been an axe or tomahawk.
The now 66-year-old has always maintained someone else killed his family. He took his fight against the conviction all the way to the Privy Council, which quashed the guilty verdict in 2013, only for him to be found guilty again in 2015 on retrial and sent back to prison.
“He’s got principles and he didn’t do this, so of course he’s going to stick to his guns.”
Lundy has an application in with the Criminal Cases Review Commission and Jones said it would be much easier for him to meet with them and his lawyers now he is being released.
The CRCC has the power to refer the case back to the Court of Appeal.
“The fight to prove his innocence will continue,” Jones said, but for now they were just focused on getting him settled outside the wire.
Christine’s sister-in-law, Maria Norrelle, told NZME she felt “resigned” about the pending release.
“It’s been a long time, he had to come out at some point,” she said.
“He’s coming out into a world that has changed considerably … it’s not much of a future for him.”
‘Elephant in the room’
Lundy was first convicted in 2002, even though the murder weapon has never been found.
At his first trial, the Crown argued that he travelled from Wellington, where he was on a business trip, back to Palmerston North to commit the murder and then travelled back to the capital, where his alibi maintained he was with a sex worker at the time.
An appeal to the Privy Council in 2013 based on the time of the victims’ deaths, the presence of organic tissue on Lundy’s shirt and the time Christine’s computer was turned off resulted in his convictions being overturned.
However, because he maintained his innocence, he butted heads with Parole Board members who questioned how they were meant to assess a safety plan for release from prison if his argument was that he wasn’t any risk in the first place, because he didn’t murder his wife and child.
At yesterday’s hearing, one of Lundy’s lawyers, Ella Burton, addressed the “elephant in the room”: his professed innocence.
Burton said that while it might be “neater and more palatable” if Lundy had simply professed his guilt, it wasn’t a factor the board was required to consider.