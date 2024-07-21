Adam Snell, pictured in New Zealand, died after his plane crashed on a sheep farm in the Australian outback.

Alison Snell described her son as a very laid-back, happy-go-lucky kind of kid who was loyal to his friends, and loved a good laugh.

“He was very determined like he knew what he wanted to do. He packed himself up with all his belongings and took himself to a strange country, and waited on the side of the Stuart Highway at 2am for a crew to drive 120km down the dirt track to come and pick him up.

“We were there just the other day and it’s literally in the middle of nowhere,” she said.

At his birthday on July 16, Alison, her husband John, and their daughters Lauren and Chelsea got up and watched the sunrise at Mulgathing, thinking it might be helpful.

A picture of Mulgathing Station posted by Alison Snell on her son's birthday on July 16.

“We didn’t see the crash site. We didn’t want to see that.

“Here we are now. We’ve had a family cremation and we are bringing him home.”

Alison Snell said Adam was mustering sheep from the plane and radioing details to the crew on the ground when the accident occurred.

She said an autopsy cleared Adam of any medical issues, drugs or alcohol in his system, saying it is up to the authorities to investigate the cause of the crash.

Mulgathing station general manager Nathan Prosser said Adam was a neat kid, outgoing and fun guy who fitted into the team of eight staff like a glove, saying he was “here for as long as he wanted to be”.

“He was just a little character, he had his quirky little ways. He always had his watch set for New Zealand time so he just knew when he could ring home to mum,” said Prosser.

The Massey University School of Aviation, which congratulated him for flying solo in July 2020, said on Facebook it was deeply saddened to hear of the unfortunate accident.

“Adam was a bright and dedicated pilot, and his absence will be felt by all who knew him. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace,” the aviation school said.

After graduating, Adam Snell worked for Jumbuck Pastoral at the Mulgathing station, for six months before the tragic accident.

“I have a genuine passion for the industry and seek to challenge myself through chasing new opportunities to broaden my knowledge of the aviation sector, therefore ensuring my skills as a professional aviator always remain well-rounded and beneficial to all my endeavors,” he said on his LinkedIn profile.

According to Australian media reports, police said Major Crash Investigators and Forensic Crime Scene officers attended the scene, along with officers from Far North Local Service Area.

“The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will be investigating the incident,” the police said.

“Safework SA has been notified of the death and police will be preparing a report for the coroner.”

A death notice for the young pilot said he was the much-loved son of John and Alison Snell, loved brother of Lauren and Chelsea, and a cherished grandson and adored cousin.

A remembrance service will be held at the Kohimarama Presbyterian Church next Saturday at 2pm.