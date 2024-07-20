Advertisement
Young Kiwi pilot Adam Snell killed in plane crash in Australian Outback to be remembered at service in Auckland

Bernard Orsman
By
2 mins to read
The family of a young New Zealand pilot who died in a light plane crash in the Australian Outback are bringing his ashes home to Auckland today.

Adam Snell, aged 22, lost his life when his plane crashed into a paddock near Mulgathing Merino sheep station, which covers 530,00ha about 830km northwest of Adelaide, on June 27.

He was the sole occupant of the Cessna 172.

Snell’s mother, Alison Snell, told the Herald she’s returning from Adelaide today with his ashes.

“We got up to see the sunrise at Mulgathing Station on Adam’s birthday,” she wrote on Facebook yesterday.

Adam Snell, pictured in New Zealand, died after his plane crashed on a sheep farm in the Australian outback.
“It’s been a tough few days.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Adam Snell attended Saint Kentigern College in Pakuranga before gaining a Bachelor’s degree in Aviation at Massey University.

The Massey University School of Aviation, which congratulated him for flying solo in July 2020, said on Facebook it was deeply saddened to hear of the unfortunate accident.

“Adam was a bright and dedicated pilot, and his absence will be felt by all who knew him. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace,” the aviation school said.

After graduating, Adam Snell worked for Jumbuck Pastoral at the Mulgathing station, for about seven months before the tragic accident.

“I have a genuine passion for the industry and seek to challenge myself through chasing new opportunities to broaden my knowledge of the aviation sector, therefore ensuring my skills as a professional aviator always remain well-rounded and beneficial to all my endeavors,” he said on his LinkedIn profile.

A photo of Adam Snell posted by the Massey University School of Aviation.
According to Australian media reports, police said Major Crash Investigators and Forensic Crime Scene officers attended the scene, along with officers from Far North Local Service Area.

“The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will be investigating the incident,” the police said.

“Safework SA has been notified of the death and police will be preparing a report for the Coroner.”

A death notice for the young pilot said he was the much-loved son of John and Alison Snell, loved brother of Lauren and Chelsea, and a cherished grandson and adored cousin.

A remembrance service will be held at the Kohimarma Presbyterian Church next Saturday at 2pm.

