“This was a difficult and complex search and rescue operation.
“Weather conditions in the area were severe, and rescuers went right to their limits to get to the area we received reports the people in the water were, confirm their location and attempt to remove them from the sea,” Allan said.
“Responders from the region, as well as rescue aircraft sourced from across the North Island, had to battle atrocious conditions, including swells of up to and at times more than six metres, 50-knot winds and low visibility - showing how determined they were to reach the men in the water.
“Unfortunately, the sea and weather conditions were too severe.
“I want to thank everyone who has been involved, determined volunteers from the local community, family members, Coastguard (Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne), police, rescue helicopter operators, Surf Life Saving NZ, crew of vessels in the area and the New Zealand Defence Force.”
A senior member of Gisborne’s Character Roofing SLS emergency callout squad, who went to the tip of the peninsula with their IRBs ready to assist if needed, said he had never seen anything like the sea conditions.
One man told Radio New Zealand yesterday all three men were good friends of his.
“Everyone in our region felt the storm the last few days but especially Tuesday night, with everyone’s thoughts out at sea, praying that our men would be safe and returned. It’s a tragedy for Tairāwhiti.
“We have lost some good buggers that are close with the rural, urban and coastal communities.”
Another man said on social media: “It’s chilling to the spine to wake up to this news that one of your own has been lost.”
“The world has lost one of the alpha slayers (fishermen) in Elwood . . . sure you’ll be up there still catching fish too big for ya boat.”
A Givealittle page has been set up by a family friend of Damien Macpherson to cover the cost of his funeral and ongoing support for his wife Vivien and two children.