Four sets of concrete stairs along Milford Beach have been replaced, at a total cost of $263,000. Photo / Auckland Council

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has commented on the replacement of four sets of stairs at Milford Beach at a cost of $263,000, saying this type of council spending cannot be repeated.

“I find this disgraceful. It does not represent the ‘better, faster, cheaper’ message I have been trying to get the council to adhere to since I’ve been mayor,” he told the Herald.

Auckland Council officers have defended the cost of the stairs, saying replacing the old stairs included all engineering design, consenting, physical works and management, surveillance, and quality assurance through construction.

But this has done nothing to convince Brown, who said: “This cannot happen again. I have instructed the CEO that we must work out how much we’re prepared to spend on solving a problem before doing design work.”

“That way, we can ensure value for ratepayers’ money,” said Brown, whose five election planks included reining in top-heavy and overpaid managers at the council and working to prevent council-controlled organisations from wasting money.