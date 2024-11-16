Nassan said a permit for this activity had not been sought and, as a result, no traffic management plans had been put in place to keep the wider public safe.
“Thousands of people” had been affected as they had not been able to plan for delays or the need to take alternative routes because of the protest.
“We will be following up with organisers and those involved - and taking appropriate action wherever possible.”
Police also acknowledged those motorists who were affected today: ”We know how disruptive this would have been to your day.”
Earlier: Tamaki claims lack of respect for NZ flag
Brian Tamaki had taken aim at Kiwis’ patriotism after organising a 56km convoy that disrupted motorists, including when supporters blocked State Highway 1 near Bombay to perform a haka.
The Destiny Church leader’s “Make New Zealand Great Again” rally was in protest of the flying of flags other than New Zealand’s and saw supporters – led by dozens of motorcyclists – drive in an at-times slow-moving convoy between North Waikato’s Mercer and Auckland Domain.
Near Bombay, SH1′s northbound lanes were brought to a halt about 11am when supporters, some wearing “Make New Zealand Great Again” or “Real Men” T-shirts, swarmed the two-lane highway to perform a haka led by eight men in traditional Māori dress.
Traffic began moving again about 10 minutes later.
Before the convoy, police told the Herald they’d be keeping watch on the convoy. They’ve been contacted for comment on behaviour during the event.
Closer to the city, some in the convoy responded with rude hand gestures – including leaning out of their vehicles to do so – when they saw people waving Palestine and Tino Rangatiratanga flags from the Market Rd overbridge.
Tamaki, his wife Hannah and two other Destiny Church members are currently on trial – with the risk of jail and thousands of dollars in fines – for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions during lockdown three years ago.
The embattled church leader told a crowd of about 1000 at Auckland Domain following the convoy that New Zealand was “the best country you can live in in the world”.
“But you don’t see Kiwis hang the flags outside their houses or their businesses or in their cars. And yet there are a lot of other flags I see flying in my country that are not this flag.”
People took New Zealand for granted, Tamaki said.
“They make money out of it. They try and extract its resources, and use it. But they don’t realise this land was given to us … [and] it’s been so abused by politicians.”
Christianity should be “our state religion”, after which the country would “begin to rise again”, he said.
The “Make New Zealand Great Again” protest comes after Auckland roads were clogged during the late-morning peak on Wednesday when thousands marched across Auckland’s Harbour Bridge during Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi in opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill.