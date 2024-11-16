They had been monitoring it - but were not aware of plans for people to be on the motorway on foot.

“It has subsequently become quite clear that this is what organisers had planned, and there is simply no excuse for putting other road users at risk,” Hassan said.

”This behaviour was reckless, unlawful and extremely irresponsible.”

Nassan said a permit for this activity had not been sought and, as a result, no traffic management plans had been put in place to keep the wider public safe.

“Thousands of people” had been affected as they had not been able to plan for delays or the need to take alternative routes because of the protest.

“We will be following up with organisers and those involved - and taking appropriate action wherever possible.”

Police also acknowledged those motorists who were affected today: ”We know how disruptive this would have been to your day.”

Brian and Hannah Tamaki speak to supporters at Auckland Domain after today's convoy. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Earlier: Tamaki claims lack of respect for NZ flag

Brian Tamaki had taken aim at Kiwis’ patriotism after organising a 56km convoy that disrupted motorists, including when supporters blocked State Highway 1 near Bombay to perform a haka.

The Destiny Church leader’s “Make New Zealand Great Again” rally was in protest of the flying of flags other than New Zealand’s and saw supporters – led by dozens of motorcyclists – drive in an at-times slow-moving convoy between North Waikato’s Mercer and Auckland Domain.

Near Bombay, SH1′s northbound lanes were brought to a halt about 11am when supporters, some wearing “Make New Zealand Great Again” or “Real Men” T-shirts, swarmed the two-lane highway to perform a haka led by eight men in traditional Māori dress.

Dozens of people perform a haka after stopping traffic on State Highway 1 near Bombay this morning. Photo / Screengrab via The Freedom and Rights Coalition Facebook page livestream

Traffic began moving again about 10 minutes later.

Before the convoy, police told the Herald they’d be keeping watch on the convoy. They’ve been contacted for comment on behaviour during the event.

Closer to the city, some in the convoy responded with rude hand gestures – including leaning out of their vehicles to do so – when they saw people waving Palestine and Tino Rangatiratanga flags from the Market Rd overbridge.

Protesters in a convoy organised by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki gesture at people waving Palestine and Tino Rangatiratanga flags from the Market Rd overbridge in Auckland this morning. The Tamaki-organised "Make New Zealand Great Again" convoy from Mercer to Auckland Domain is calling for only the New Zealand flag to be flown in this country. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Tamaki, his wife Hannah and two other Destiny Church members are currently on trial – with the risk of jail and thousands of dollars in fines – for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions during lockdown three years ago.

The embattled church leader told a crowd of about 1000 at Auckland Domain following the convoy that New Zealand was “the best country you can live in in the world”.

“But you don’t see Kiwis hang the flags outside their houses or their businesses or in their cars. And yet there are a lot of other flags I see flying in my country that are not this flag.”

People took New Zealand for granted, Tamaki said.

“They make money out of it. They try and extract its resources, and use it. But they don’t realise this land was given to us … [and] it’s been so abused by politicians.”

Christianity should be “our state religion”, after which the country would “begin to rise again”, he said.

“I would like for the Government to declare that Christianity is our state religion. We have to define who we are and what we believe.”

The Brian Tamaki-organised "Make New Zealand Great Again" protest was against the use of flags other than the New Zealand flag in this country. Pictured are flags promoting newly-elected US president Donald Trump at the protest. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Speaking before Tamaki, City Impact Church co-founder Peter Mortlock told the crowd New Zealand had “gone down the wrong path”.

“The 50s, 60s, 70s were great years in New Zealand … where you didn’t have to lock your house, lock your car, your kids were free to play in the streets.

“There was no crime to speak of, no murders to speak of. Maybe one a year. Now there’s one a day.”

Protesters in a convoy organised by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki calling for only the New Zealand flag to be flown in this country react to seeing Palestine and Tino Rangatiratanga flags being waved from the Market Rd overbridge in Auckland, as the "Make New Zealand Great Again" convoy travelled from Mercer to Auckland Domain. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

He also criticised the recent Trans and Pregnant documentary on a transgender man having a baby.

“There’s something very wrong with society when that can be funded by New Zealand on Air,” Mortlock said.

Protesters in a convoy organised by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki, and which is calling for only the New Zealand flag to be flown in this country, pictured near the Market Rd overbridge on State Highway 1 in Auckland this morning. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The “Make New Zealand Great Again” protest comes after Auckland roads were clogged during the late-morning peak on Wednesday when thousands marched across Auckland’s Harbour Bridge during Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi in opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill.

A day later Parliament descended into chaos during the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill when one of Te Pāti Māori’s new members was ejected from the House.

Hīkoi participants march in Hamilton on day four of a journey to Wellington to protest various issues, including the Act Party’s Treaty Principles Bill. Photo / Mike Scott

Tamaki, who faces up to six months in prison and thousands of dollars in fines if found guilty of four counts of intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, claimed this week the public witnessed “division and hatred” at the Treaty Principles Bill debate and during the hīkoi.

A flag-waving protester pictured in the "Make New Zealand Great Again" convoy from Mercer to Auckland this morning. The convoy was organised by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki and calls for only the New Zealand flag to be flown in this country. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Naila Hassan said there were no significant issues at the hīkoi, part of the journey of thousands of people from around the North Island to Wellington this week.

More than 10,000 people were reported to have joined the hīkoi, many waving the Māori Tino Rangatiratanga flag, and the United Tribes/He Whakaputanga flag.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki and his supporters are on their way to Auckland Domain to protest about the use of flags other than New Zealand's official ensign. Photo / Screengrab via The Freedom and Rights Coalition Facebook page livestream

But Tamaki wrote online that “particularly the Māori sovereignty flags, Palestine sovereignty flags and Khalistan (Indian Sikh) sovereignty flags” should be banned.

Tamaki and his supporters have a long history of public protest, including against the Civil Union Act 20 years ago and more recently in relation to Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.