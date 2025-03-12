Police were told, but as the convoy neared Bombay, it stopped - blocking all northbound lanes - and dozens of people flooded onto the motorway to perform a haka.

These actions, which police hadn’t been warned of, were “reckless, unlawful and extremely irresponsible”, Superintendent Naila Hassan said at the time.

Police didn't know a haka was planned on the Southern Motorway during the Destiny Church-organised convoy in November.

No permit had been sought and, as a result, no traffic management plans were in place to keep the public safe, Hassan said.

“It has subsequently become quite clear that this is what organisers had planned, and there is simply no excuse for putting other road users at risk.”

Thousands of people had been affected as they hadn’t been able to plan for delays or the need to take alternative routes due to the protest, she said.

“We will be following up with organisers and those involved – and taking appropriate action wherever possible.”

Participants in the haka included those in traditional dress, and others in “Make New Zealand Great Again” or “Real Men” T-shirts.

This morning, Hassan confirmed police had identified 20 of those involved.

“We took enforcement action against them.

“We believe the actions of the group posed serious safety risks to themselves and other motorists using the network at the time,” Hassan wrote in an email.

Police would “continue to take appropriate action in these circumstances”, she said.

The Herald is clarifying the monetary penalties imposed.

The motorway was blocked by a haka and supporters on motorcycles.

At a rally after the convoy, Tamaki told about 1000 present there were “a lot of other flags I see flying in my country that are not this [New Zealand] flag”.

He had previously taken aim at “division and hatred” at the Treaty Principles Bill debate and during the Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi earlier that week, when protesters marched across the Auckland Harbour Bridge in opposition to the bill.

People took New Zealand for granted, Tamaki said.

“They make money out of it. They try and extract its resources, and use it. But they don’t realise this land was given to us … [and] it’s been so abused by politicians.”

Brian Tamaki and his followers have a long history of public protest action, dating back more than 20 years. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Christianity should be “our state religion”, after which the country would “begin to rise again”, he said.

“I would like for the Government to declare that Christianity is our state religion. We have to define who we are and what we believe.”

Trump 2024 flags at a Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki-organised protest against the use of flags other than New Zealand's official ensign. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Tamaki and his followers have a long history of public protest action, dating back more than 20 years to the “Enough is Enough” protests against civil union legislation.

Supporters also protested outside Mt Eden jail when Tamaki was remanded in custody over charges of breaching his bail, and he and others were also accused of violating Covid-19 restrictions at Auckland lockdown protests - charges that were later dismissed.

Rainbow crossings have also been painted over.

In the most recent alleged incident connected to Destiny Church - at last month’s library event - those involved had created a “great deal of distress” for rainbow communities”, Hassan said.

“This festival is important for our Rainbow communities, and they should be able to participate in events free of intimidation and interference.”

Those arrested have been bailed to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Tuesday next week.

