Twenty people have been fined after members of Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki’s “Make New Zealand Great Again” protest entered the motorway network on foot to perform a haka.
News of the “enforcement action” over the November protest comes a day after police announced four people had been arrested - including for indecent assault and assault - after a Destiny Church-linked protest during a drag event at an Auckland community centre last month.
Thousands of people had been affected as they hadn’t been able to plan for delays or the need to take alternative routes due to the protest, she said.
“We will be following up with organisers and those involved – and taking appropriate action wherever possible.”
This morning, Hassan confirmed police had identified 20 of those involved.
“We took enforcement action against them.
“We believe the actions of the group posed serious safety risks to themselves and other motorists using the network at the time,” Hassan wrote in an email.
Police would “continue to take appropriate action in these circumstances”, she said.
The Herald is clarifying the monetary penalties imposed.
At a rally after the convoy, Tamaki told about 1000 present there were “a lot of other flags I see flying in my country that are not this [New Zealand] flag”.
He had previously taken aim at “division and hatred” at the Treaty Principles Bill debate and during the Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi earlier that week, when protesters marched across the Auckland Harbour Bridge in opposition to the bill.
“They make money out of it. They try and extract its resources, and use it. But they don’t realise this land was given to us … [and] it’s been so abused by politicians.”
Christianity should be “our state religion”, after which the country would “begin to rise again”, he said.
“I would like for the Government to declare that Christianity is our state religion. We have to define who we are and what we believe.”
Tamaki and his followers have a long history of public protest action, dating back more than 20 years to the “Enough is Enough” protests against civil union legislation.
Supporters also protested outside Mt Eden jail when Tamaki was remanded in custody over charges of breaching his bail, and he and others were also accused of violating Covid-19 restrictions at Auckland lockdown protests - charges that were later dismissed.