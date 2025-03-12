“There are further arrests to be made, and I strongly encourage those people who have chosen to avoid our staff today to pick up the phone.”

Police have filed assault-related charges, including indecent assault, over the alleged actions against three victims.

A 67-year-old man has been charged with indecent assault, two counts of assault under the Summary Offences Act and one count of assault under the Crimes Act.

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of assault, under the Crimes and Summary Offences acts.

A 19-year-old woman has been charged with assault under the Summary Offences Act.

A 50-year-old woman has been charged with assault under the Summary Offences Act.

Police said further charges will be filed over the alleged actions against five further victims.

Those arrested had all been given bail to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Tuesday, March 18.

Hassan said the group’s actions created a “great deal of distress” for rainbow communities.

“This festival is important for our Rainbow communities, and they should be able to participate in events free of intimidation and interference.

“Those working on site and attending the venue were subjected to violence and intimidation.

“Any assault is unacceptable, but it is even more so when an adult is being charged for allegedly indecently assaulting a young person.”

He said investigation staff had worked through a detailed process of reviewing footage and speaking with witnesses.

“There is a place for peaceful and lawful protest in this country, but this event crossed the line, and this investigation makes it very clear that this will not be tolerated.”

‘Only the beginning’: Protest organiser expects LGBT community to face charges

A Freedoms and Rights Coalition spokesperson stressed the Te Atatū Community Centre protest “was not a Destiny Church event”, nor a ManUp event.

“The protest was organised by The Freedoms and Rights Coalition team in West Auckland. It was attended by some individuals who are a part of Destiny Church, and also many individuals who are not a part of Destiny Church,” they said.

“Destiny Church will therefore not be providing any comment at this time.”

The Freedom and Rights Coalition was founded by Brian Tamaki.

The spokesperson said at this time they were unaware of all who had been charged.

“Please understand this is only the beginning of this process with the police, as the police have yet to interview the Freedoms and Rights Coalition team and view the evidence we are in possession of that clearly shows the aggression was initiated by the LGBT community from the point they chose to twice uppercut punch a minor in the face in our haka team, and then punch a mother who was observing.

“Some of our people had genuine tickets to attend the Drag Queen storytime, and when they attempted to enter, they had to push their way up the stairs past LGBT Activists blocking them. These individuals did not present themselves as council approved security or police who had any right to block entry.

“We are expecting the police in due course, will also charge individuals from the LGBT Community.”

More to come.