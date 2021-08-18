Derailed passenger train in Wellington lifted back onto tracks after slip

Debris had to be cleared from the tracks. Photo / KiwiRail

As Wellingtonians prepared to go into a nationwide Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday night, KiwiRail crews were up to their knees in mud preparing to lift a derailed passenger train back on to its tracks.

The region was hammered with wild weather earlier in the week.

On Tuesday morning queues were backed up on State Highway 1 at Paekākāriki in both directions after a slip came down and blocked the southbound lane.

Debris also fell on to railway lines in the area and caused a Kāpiti passenger train to derail.

Cranes were used to lift the passenger train back onto its tracks. Photo / KiwiRail

KiwiRail Lower North Island general manager Paul Ashton said the carriages were successfully lifted back on to the rail line overnight on Tuesday.

"Two crews have been working in 12-hour shifts around the clock at the site, battling difficult weather conditions including rain, hail and mud up to their knees."

Two cranes were brought in to do the heavy lifting and overhead powerlines were temporarily moved to allow space for their operation, Ashton said.

Two crews have been working in 12-hour shifts around the clock at the site. Photo / KiwiRail

The carriages have since been moved to the Paekākāriki stabling yard for inspection

Yesterday KiwiRail anticipated having the line open by the end of the day.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has opened an inquiry into the derailment incident.

Chief Investigator of Accidents Harald Hendel said it was fortunate all rolling stock remained upright.

"TAIC is appealing for passengers on the train to come forward.

"We're interested in hearing what they heard, saw and felt – particularly if they can help us with photographs or videos."

Mauricio Torrealba, who owns the Fishermans Table restaurant in Paekākāriki, was called by emergency services at about 6.45am on Tuesday, asking if he could shelter passengers from the derailed train.

"We had a call from the emergency services asking me whether I could shelter some 90 people. And so we opened the doors for them.

"They all came in a bit serious at first, but then they all sat down and started chatting away, communicating with their loved ones, and they were okay."

About 80 passengers and three staff were on board at the time. They all disembarked with no injuries.

The train has now been moved to the Paekākāriki stabling yard. Photo / KiwiRail

Passengers were at the restaurant for about half an hour before three buses arrived to take them away.

Torrealba could see the derailed train from the restaurant and said it looked "a bit twisted".