Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington Airport on Day 1 of lockdown

August 17 2021 The Covid-19 wage subsidy will be available to businesses across the country, not just Auckland and Coromandel.

Felix Desmarais, Local Democracy Reporter

8.17am: Local Democracy Reporter Felix Desmarais was in Wellington when the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown was announced. He now reports from Wellington Airport where he is waiting for a flight home to Rotorua:

There are hundreds of people at the Wellington Airport regional departure lounge, but it is eerily quiet compared to this time yesterday.

The airport has closed all but one set of doors and people must line up outside to enter, slowing a stream of people into the Air New Zealand check-in area. Airport staff are encouraging people to sign in with the Covid tracer app as they enter the terminal.

Almost everyone is wearing a mask, but not social distancing, although it would be difficult to maintain in the space.

People appear to remain calm and in good spirits, many expressing relief they have been able to arrange a flight home.

Wellington Airport shortly before 8 this morning. Photo / Felix Desmarais

The taxi driver who took me to the airport was energised - he started at 6am and by 7.30am had already done four jobs to the airport, at about $40 a time. The streets were clear of traffic.