Wellington on a Plate on pause for alert level 4 lockdown, 19 events affected

Wellington on a Plate organisers were looking at options to extend or reschedule parts of the festival. Photo / Supplied

The busiest culinary month on the capital's calender will be on hold for the next three days, as Wellington enters a three-day lockdown with the rest of New Zealand.

A community case of Covid-19 in Auckland prompted a swift move to alert level 4 last night.

Wellington on a Plate festival director Sarah Meikle said lockdown would affect 19 events scheduled to run over the next three days.

"They will be very disappointed, as will the people who hold tickets to those events, and some of these events take months, if not years in the planning."

Ticket holders would be contacted directly for refunds or rebookings.

Meikle said they were prepared for the possibility of lockdown lasting longer than three days, but were considering options such as the takeaway service offered during alert level 3 last year.

"It's an absolute possibility and it's something we're going to be canvassing the industry about as we talk to them over the next day or two to gauge their appetite.

"We were the first region to have that up and running, we were ready the day we went into alert level 3."

Wellington on a Plate could also be extended beyond August, particularly for programmes like Burger Wellington, which only four days before lockdown was introduced.

"It doesn't have to be August so I think people would be happy to run it beyond August and when we can," she said.

Visa Wellington on a Plate has been put on hold for Alert Level 4 lockdown. Photo / Supplied

In an update on their social media last night, festival organisers said any events or bookings would be on hold for the next three days.

"We're working through the calendar of festival events, and will be looking to reschedule every event that is yet to run," read the post.

"We will be in touch with valid ticket holders as soon as possible to let you know changes and how this might impact you."

Refunds would be issued if ticket-holders were unable to attend on the new date.

Burger Wellington began on August 13. Photo / Supplied

A festival that celebrates the capital's best offerings in food and drink, Wellington on a Plate was just over halfway through its month-long programme.

Cocktail Wellington has been running since August 1, and on August 13 Burger Wellington joined the programme, a much-loved burger challenge across the industry's venues.

Wellington on a Plate organisers said they were still working on how the new restrictions might affect these parts of the festival.

"For Burger and Cocktail Wellington, we'll be working with the industry on when these may be able to restart and will let you know as soon as those decisions have been made."

They asked Wellingtonians to bear with them while they worked through any changes.

"We know people will be disappointed, however, the safety and wellbeing of our hospitality community, our staff and festivalgoers is of utmost importance and concern."

While it was difficult to support the hospitality industry from alert level four, Sarah Meikle urged Wellingtonians to be ready to support them when they could.

"Remember that local coffee guy – he relies on you. And when you're out again, be nice to these people – they're under incredible stress"

"Be ready as soon as you can to get out and support them."

She asked that the public look to the festival's social media accounts for further updates.