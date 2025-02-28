Advertisement
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters gifted a horse in Mongolia

NZ Herald
Winston Peters called China's lack of notice before a naval live-fire exercise in the Tasman Sea a “failure” in the NZ-China relationship.
  • Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters received a horse named Stamina during his trip to Mongolia.
  • The visit marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and included discussions on co-operation in various sectors.
  • Peters highlighted shared values and potential lessons from Mongolia in investment and infrastructure development.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has been gifted a horse named Stamina on his trip to Mongolia.

“In Mongolian culture, horses symbolise freedom, strength and vitality – fitting characteristics for both our nations,” the Foreign Affairs Minister posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Peters, also the Minister for Racing, said the visit enabled the exploration and development of modest and practical New Zealand support for Mongolia in diverse areas.

“Such as sheep shearing, agricultural management, English language training for officials, tax policy and clean drinking water.

“Mongolia also presents lessons for New Zealand, in areas such as how to attract investment, how to develop infrastructure, and how to utilise natural resources effectively to help expand their people’s wealth,” he said.

Peters’ visit to Ulaanbaatar marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between New Zealand and Mongolia – and is the first visit to Mongolia by a New Zealand Foreign Minister since 2013.

The trip involved discussions with Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg and chairman of the Mongolian Parliament Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan.

“Despite the geographic distance between us, New Zealand and Mongolia have much in common,” Peters said.

“We are small, democratic states navigating a complex strategic environment, including by strongly supporting the rules-based international order and multilateral system.”

Peters has been visiting a number of countries and earlier this week labelled a lack of a sufficient warning from China about its live-fire naval exercises in the Tasman Sea a failure in the New Zealand-China relationship.

The issue of China’s three navy ships being in the Tasman Sea and conducting live exercises dominated talks between Peters and his counterpart in Beijing this week.

Peters said concern about a lack of notice was raised with his counterpart Wang Yi.

Also this week, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon signed a comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam.

