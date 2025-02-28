The Minister was delighted to receive a special gift from Mongolia: Stamina 🐎



In Mongolian culture, horses symbolise freedom, strength and vitality​ - fitting characteristics for both our nations.



🇲🇳 🤝 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/8kbHLmb197 — Winston Peters (@NewZealandMFA) February 28, 2025

“Mongolia also presents lessons for New Zealand, in areas such as how to attract investment, how to develop infrastructure, and how to utilise natural resources effectively to help expand their people’s wealth,” he said.

Peters’ visit to Ulaanbaatar marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between New Zealand and Mongolia – and is the first visit to Mongolia by a New Zealand Foreign Minister since 2013.

The trip involved discussions with Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg and chairman of the Mongolian Parliament Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan.

“Despite the geographic distance between us, New Zealand and Mongolia have much in common,” Peters said.

“We are small, democratic states navigating a complex strategic environment, including by strongly supporting the rules-based international order and multilateral system.”

Peters has been visiting a number of countries and earlier this week labelled a lack of a sufficient warning from China about its live-fire naval exercises in the Tasman Sea a failure in the New Zealand-China relationship.

The issue of China’s three navy ships being in the Tasman Sea and conducting live exercises dominated talks between Peters and his counterpart in Beijing this week.

Peters said concern about a lack of notice was raised with his counterpart Wang Yi.

Also this week, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon signed a comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam.

