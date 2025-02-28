- Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters received a horse named Stamina during his trip to Mongolia.
- The visit marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and included discussions on co-operation in various sectors.
- Peters highlighted shared values and potential lessons from Mongolia in investment and infrastructure development.
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has been gifted a horse named Stamina on his trip to Mongolia.
“In Mongolian culture, horses symbolise freedom, strength and vitality – fitting characteristics for both our nations,” the Foreign Affairs Minister posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Peters, also the Minister for Racing, said the visit enabled the exploration and development of modest and practical New Zealand support for Mongolia in diverse areas.
“Such as sheep shearing, agricultural management, English language training for officials, tax policy and clean drinking water.