It was the first time that China has conducted such military drills in our neighbourhood and it comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions globally and specifically for us, in the Pacific.

The Albanese Government lodged a diplomatic protest with Beijing, while our Defence Minister Judith Collins sought assurances from the Chinese Embassy over the “unusual” lack of notice given ahead of the manoeuvres.

Commentators speculated that the moves were a clear shot across the bows of Australia and New Zealand after they both had sailed ships through the contested Taiwan Strait between rivals Taiwan and China.

When the Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand was asked why his Navy was conducting live-firing drills in the Tasman, he told 7 News: “Why are New Zealand warships near the coast of China?”

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark thought it was clearly a “bit of tit for tat” and a “point of aggravation” for New Zealand.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a 48-hour visit for talks with his equally seasoned counterpart, Wang Yi.

Minister of Foreign Affairs for the People's Republic of China Wang Yi (left), shakes hands with NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (right). Photo / RNZ

There’s no doubt that the uneasy topic – along with China’s recent deals with the Cook Islands – would have been near the top of Peters’ agenda.

But there will be a delicate tight-rope to be walked, given that China remains New Zealand’s biggest trading partner.

At the same time, Prime Minister Christoper Luxon has been heading a three-day business delegation to Vietnam.

Again, there would be no escaping the chatter of the Chinese warships, with Vietnam having close political ties with the People’s Republic.

“Vietnam is in a very important part of the world, geopolitically, and it has relationships with both China and the US ... I’m sure we will discuss the regional political issues but the major focus will be on trade,” Luxon said before his departure.

After the initial shock that China was conducting live-firing exercises so close to home – with a Virgin Australia pilot seemingly the one to first alert authorities to the moves – calmer heads appear to now be prevailing.

While Luxon and Peters will be seeking assurances from Beijing that Kiwis have nothing to be worried about, they will also want a greater heads-up for any future operations near our waters.

Given this time of heightened global tensions, the last thing we need is a high-seas mishap that could escalate into a full-scale conflict.