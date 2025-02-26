It was the first time that China has conducted such military drills in our neighbourhood and it comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions globally and specifically for us, in the Pacific.
The Albanese Government lodged a diplomatic protest with Beijing, while our Defence Minister Judith Collins sought assurances from the Chinese Embassy over the “unusual” lack of notice given ahead of the manoeuvres.
Commentators speculated that the moves were a clear shot across the bows of Australia and New Zealand after they both had sailed ships through the contested Taiwan Strait between rivals Taiwan and China.
Again, there would be no escaping the chatter of the Chinese warships, with Vietnam having close political ties with the People’s Republic.
“Vietnam is in a very important part of the world, geopolitically, and it has relationships with both China and the US ... I’m sure we will discuss the regional political issues but the major focus will be on trade,” Luxon said before his departure.
After the initial shock that China was conducting live-firing exercises so close to home – with a Virgin Australia pilot seemingly the one to first alert authorities to the moves – calmer heads appear to now be prevailing.