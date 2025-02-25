An Emirates flight from Sydney to Christchurch was directly warned by the Chinese military to avoid airspace on Friday morning, before Chinese vessels were believed to have conducted live-fire exercises.

On Monday, the New Zealand Defence Force said the ships were sitting 280 nautical miles east of Tasmania.

It now says they are 218 nautical miles east of Tasmania.

The Defence Force is working with its Australian counterpart to monitor the ships.

Defence Minister Judith Collins on Monday said the warships’ presence in the Tasman Sea was “unusual” but nothing Kiwis need to be worried about.

New Zealand did sometimes send ships through the contested Taiwan Strait, between rivals Taiwan and China – but Collins said they never carried out live-fire exercises.

Collins said the advice she had received was that none of the Chinese vessels were nuclear-powered, but “the weapons they have are extremely capable”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said China did not inform New Zealand before carrying out a live-fire drill on Friday.

In a statement on Sunday, China’s Ministry of National Defence spokesman Wu Qian accused Australia of “deliberately hyping up” the live-fire exercises.

Qian said China had given notice in advance, complied with international law and the exercises did not affect aviation safety.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters is due to arrive in Beijing for a 48-hour visit and is expected to raise the issue during talks with China Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

