The ships have been sailing in international waters off Australia’s east coast and conducting live-firing exercises, causing transtasman flights to divert.
The fleet consists of the Jiangkai-class frigate the Hengyang, the Renhai-class cruiser the Zunyi and the Fuchi-class replenishment vessel the Weishanhu.
Australian aviation officials have revealed they first learnt of a potential Chinese “live-fire” military exercise in the Tasman Sea last week after a Virgin Airlines pilot relayed warnings he had picked up mid-flight via an emergency radio frequency, ABC reports.
An Emirates flight from Sydney to Christchurch was directly warned by the Chinese military to avoid airspace on Friday morning, before Chinese vessels were believed to have conducted live-fire exercises.
On Monday, the New Zealand Defence Force said the ships were sitting 280 nautical miles east of Tasmania.
It now says they are 218 nautical miles east of Tasmania.