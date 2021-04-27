Death sparks safety review of Wellington's social housing

Wellington City Council is to review its social housing policies after a woman was found dead in a Mount Cook property. Photo / Supplied

Wellington City Council is to review its social housing policies after a woman was found dead in a Mount Cook property. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

Safety fears have prompted Wellington City Council to review its social housing policies after a woman was found dead in a Mount Cook property this weekend.

The woman's body was found at a Brooklyn Rd address about 6.30pm on Saturday evening. A 42-year-old man appeared in court yesterday charged with murder.

Wellington City Council chief operating officer Claire Richardson said initial investigations had not uncovered serious concerns at the property before Saturday night.

But Richardson said two other "concerning situations" regarding tenant behaviour at council social housing sites had been raised in light of coverage of the murder investigation and are being looked into.

They relate to other council housing sites - one is recent and the other happened last year.

Richardson said it was a tragic situation and staff were supporting tenants at the Mount Cook property.

- RNZ