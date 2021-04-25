Man charged with murder in Mt Cook, Wellington, appears in court

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in the Wellington suburb of Mt Cook over the weekend.

The 42-year-old briefly appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning, charged with murdering Kaye Elizabeth Bernadette Harrison.

Her body was located at an address on Brooklyn Rd about 6.30pm on Saturday.

Inquiries into the circumstances of her death are ongoing.

An apartment in a large complex was cordoned off and police were at the scene yesterday morning.

Harrison died at the Central Park apartment complex - accommodation run by Wellington City Council.

The alleged killer was granted interim name suppression by Justice of the Peace Allan Sainsbury and was remanded in custody to appear in the High Court at Wellington next month.