Two deaths: Woman killed in Wellington, man charged with murder; homicide inquiry in Christchurch

A person died after being found with critical injuries in Sydenham, Christchurch yesterday afternoon.

A person died after being found with critical injuries in Sydenham, Christchurch yesterday afternoon.

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in the Wellington suburb of Mt Cook.

The woman's body was located at an address on Brooklyn Rd about 6.30pm on Saturday,

Police said a 42-year-old man was taken into custody overnight and charged with murder.

He is expected to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow, Monday 26 April.

Enquiries into the circumstances of her death are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a homicide investigation has been launched in relation to the Christchurch death, police confirmed on Saturday night.

"A person has died after being located with critical injuries at an address in Sydenham, Christchurch this afternoon ... residents in the area can expect to see a continued police presence."

It's understood emergency services were alerted just after 3pm.

More information would be provided as it became available, police said.