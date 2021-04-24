US Capitol riot: Suspect arrested after Bumble dating app match turns him in

The man thought it would be a good idea to tell his match he had stormed the US Capitol. Photo / Supplied

The man thought it would be a good idea to tell his match he had stormed the US Capitol. Photo / Supplied

A man has been arrested in the US after telling a stranger on a dating app he had stormed the Capitol on January 6.

The man matched with a woman on Bumble and, in the app chat, told her he had been part of the group of people who stormed the Capitol.

The man was no match for the woman, who proceeded to turn him in to the authorities.

FBI matched photos of the man to bodycam footage inside the Capitol. Photo / Supplied

Robert Chapman, from New York, was arrested this week under suspicions of involvement in the deadly riot, after his match on Bumble alerted the FBI.

The woman provided screenshots of their conversation on January 13, during which Chapman allegedly said: "I did storm the Capitol and made it all the way to Statuary Hall."

The two will not be moving forward with their relationship. Photo / Supplied

He also bagged about the interviews he gave to the media during the riots.

The woman proceeded to tell him they were "not a match".

According to the FBI, a man who appears to be Chapman was seen inside Statuary Hall in body-camera video from the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington DC.

Chapman also allegedly bragged about his role in the riots on Facebook, posting: "I'm f***ing inside the Crapitol", as well as a photo of himself inside the building.

Chapman has been charged with trespassing on restricted grounds and disrupting official government business.

He's also been banned from Bumble.