Deadly smash: Driver killed, car wrecked in Dominion Rd, Auckland city crash

One person has died after a crash which left a late-model car wrecked and at least one nearby property damaged in Auckland city early this morning.

Police confirmed one person had died in the crash on Dominion Rd, between Memorial Ave and Mt Albert Rd, in Mt Roskill about 1.30am.

"A car was seen driving at excess speed on Dominion Road around 1:30am," said police in a statement. "The vehicle was not pursued but observed on cameras."

"The driver has lost control at high speed at the Dominion Road and Mount Albert Road intersection. The vehicle has then rolled and continued on hitting power poles and the front of a building.

The BMW crashed in Auckland's Mt Roskill at about 1.30am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.

"A scene examination is ongoing this morning and the road will remain closed until this is completed."

A witness at the scene said the car hit several power or traffic light poles before it came to a stop in the road.

Wreckage was strewn across several lanes of the arterial suburban road.

Fencing at a nearby property appeared to be damaged.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the car was reported to have rolled.

St John ambulance also attended the accident scene.

