Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two Aucklanders arrested after fleeing to Taupō

The pair used false documents to get through the Auckland border and travel to Taupō. Photo / NZME

Two people have been arrested after escaping Auckland's lockdown using false documents before travelling to Taupō.

It comes as police are warning Tāmaki Makaurau residents against breaching lockdown restrictions as the city basks in sunshine.

A police spokesperson confirmed two people were staying in the lakeside city after making it through Auckland's southern border checkpoints using false documents.

The registration of the pair's vehicle was shared with Taupō police, before it was soon spotted by a constable finishing her shift yesterday afternoon.

The pair were arrested and would appear in court. They have since returned to Auckland.

Today's stunning weather has seen many Aucklanders venture outside, particularly in the Tāmaki Dr/ Mission Bay area, according to police.

Four Ōtāhuhu residents were given Covid infringements today after being seen fishing together at Mission Bay.

In Tāmaki Makaurau, 78 people had been charged with a total of 82 offences related to lockdown breaches as at 5pm yesterday.

Of these, 65 were for Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19), 14 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, one for Failing to Stop (Covid 19-related), and two for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 182 people were formally warned for a range of offences.

