Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Kerre McIvor: The 90% Campaign - do your bit and get jabbed

4 minutes to read
Ambulances outside Middlemore Hospital's Emergency Department. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ambulances outside Middlemore Hospital's Emergency Department. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald

OPINION:

Captain's Log: Day 32 and morale is low among the crew. I have tried to boost flagging spirits by reminding them that we must reach level 2 eventually but I'm afraid that many of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid