Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Three university students found in Gisborne after crossing Auckland border

There were 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on September 18th. Video / NZ Herald

Police have dealt with three university students from Auckland after they allegedly crossed the Level 4 border illegally to come back to Gisborne.

They were located on Thursday at residences in Gisborne and Te Karaka.

Police said the trio had been self-isolating at their homes since they came to Gisborne on September 8.

"The fact they were in Gisborne only came to our attention yesterday after advice from a member of the public," area police commander Inspector Sam Aberahama said.

"All three were tested for Covid-19 Delta prior to coming to Gisborne and were negative.

"Since then they have had no symptoms of the virus."

Insp Aberahama said police were further investigating the matter.

"We have been speaking to the families of the two young men and young woman.

"We need to do due diligence on this matter before we consider further action, including the laying of charges against them."

Insp Aberahama said they must be consistent with what's going on throughout the rest of the country.

"We will not be making any firm determinations around charging these young people until we have completed our inquiry."

Nationally, police have decisions to make about the Auckland couple who allegedly used essential worker status to breach the Auckland border to go skiing at Wanaka.

No charges have been laid against them at this point.

The couple came out publicly earlier this week and acknowledged their actions were wrong, and apologised to the New Zealand community.

Meanwhile, three Auckland essential workers have been arrested by police in Ohakune after travelling to Turoa Ski Field.

The trio were arrested after ski field staff became suspicious of the documentation they used to obtain a ski pass.

They travelled to Ohakune on Wednesday after using genuine essential worker passes allowing them to travel through the southern checkpoint.

Inspector Nigel Allan, the police area commander for Whanganui Ruapehu, said two 23-year-olds and an 18-year-old had been charged with failing to comply with a directions/restriction/prohibition (Covid-19) and taking/obtaining/using a document for pecuniary advantage.

The trio are to appear in Auckland District Court on September 23.

Today it emerged that two people made it to Taupō after allegedly using false documents to cross Auckland's southern border.

A police spokesperson confirmed two people were staying in the lakeside city after the illicit trip.

The registration of the pair's vehicle was shared with Taupō police, before it was soon spotted by a constable finishing her shift yesterday afternoon.

The pair were arrested and would appear in court. They have since returned to Auckland.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald