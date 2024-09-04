De La Salle College has had its brand new wrestling uniforms stolen. Photo / Dean Purcell, File

A school wrestling team has been left with no uniforms or shoes just days out from a national tournament after they were stolen.

Police are seeking assistance from the public following a vehicle theft in New Lynn on Monday morning.

Waitematā West Area prevention manager inspector Kelly Farrant said inside the vehicle was a box including 30 new wrestling uniforms and wrestling boots belonging to De La Salle College.

“The stolen vehicle was located by police on Monday afternoon abandoned in Clendon Park, however the uniforms had been taken.

“We are working hard to identify and locate those responsible and are hoping someone in the community knows where these uniforms may be.”